City officials want the public to know that animal cruelty will not, under any circumstances, be condoned or looked over here in Malvern, after shelter employees and a partnering animal rescue organization were alerted to one of the most foul cases of animal cruelty and neglect they’ve ever seen in the local area.
“The City of Malvern will not tolerate animal cruelty here,” said Stacy Bates, Director of the City of Malvern Animal Shelter. “I’m not gonna tolerate it, and the city attorney’s not gonna tolerate it.”
According to officials and a report by KATV, officers were called to the Malvern Walmart shopping center last Friday because a man was witnessed attempting to sell “a horrifically malnourished dog named Molly” and four puppies belonging to her.
According to the report, Molly could not walk of her own volition when officers found her, and she was estimated to weigh about half of what she would normally weigh with proper feeding.
"Our vet said in 44 years, he had never seen a dog in such sad condition that was still alive," Tonya Clark, founder of Cuddle Babies Rescue, is quoted as saying.
Cuddle Babies immediately took Molly and her puppies under their charge, and Clark spent that entire first evening providing lifesaving medical treatment to Molly and her brood. You will be happy to hear that Molly has gained over three pounds so far, and she is off the IV she’d required upon her first arrival to the animal rescue center.
“We are thankful for Cuddle Babies Rescue because they come and help us every time,” Bates said.”The shelter’s just not equipped to keep dogs in that condition, nobody’s there 24 hours a day, but Cuddle Babies does step in and help us every time.”
Daytona Kane, 21, was the man attempting to sell the dogs and was determined to be at fault for Molly’s condition. Kane has been charged with five counts of cruelty to animals, all of which are unclassified misdemeanors that each carry a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. The penalty may also require a psychiatric evaluation and counseling or other treatment. Kane will answer to the charges in court on Oct. 2.
Thankfully, Molly and her puppies are in great hands and on the road to recovery, but Clark and other officials think that the punishments allowable by the state are simply not harsh enough to deter the behavior and mete out justice on an appropriate scale.
