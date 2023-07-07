Local educator, Claudine James, attended 2023 ISTE Conference in Philadelphia from June 24-28.
The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) works with the global education community to accelerate the use of technology to solve tough problems in education and inspire innovation. James exclaimed attending ISTE has been on her “bucket list” for a decade because ISTELive is one of the world’s largest and comprehensive edtech events, attended by education leaders, teachers, coaches, librarians/media specialists from around the world.
The worldwide network, offered through the conference, can provide a transformational view of teaching and learning.
ISTELive 23, James said, is not just going to a conference because it opens the door to discovering your next idea, inspiration, collaboration, favorite tech tool; it’s just an adventure! The 16,000 attendees had nearly 1,000 sessions to choose from that were presented by global experts and educators, providing practical strategies that can be implemented in no time. The opportunity to connect with a passionate and like-minded global community of educators was why James said attending this conference has always been on her list to attend and was honored when Intel invited her to attend as their guest.
Besides attending breakout sessions on various tech topics, the exhibit hall had over 1,000 vendors displaying the latest in technology related to education. The ISTE conference format also included general sessions.
The opening keynote featured Tyler James Williams, who plays Gregory Eddie on the popular series "Abbott Elementary”. James said as an AE fan, she was excited to hear his message to teachers but was blown away by how much it connected to her own teacher journey.
Williams said that being a cast member of AE meant more than being an entertainer as he represented a diverse group of educators who are often overlooked. He added that he is encouraged when he receives feedback from those who say they never thought of being an educator until they saw his role. “That’s when,” Williams stated, “ you know you’re influencing culture.”
Throughout the conference, James said she was able to connect with other educators and presenters and exchanged ideas and information. “Attending ISTE2023”, she added, “was a life-changing experience.”