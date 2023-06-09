The Malvern School District Board of Education is pleased to announce that Janet Blair will assume the position of District Superintendent effective July 1.
Blair, Malvern Assistant Superintendent from 2012-17, replaced Brian Golden, who has become Athletic Director and Head Baseball Coach at ASU Three Rivers.
She earned her bachelor's degree in education, a master's degree in Curriculum and a Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership, all from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
“Mrs. Blair has over 30 years' experience in education, innovative ideas, and a strong vision for the district. She is committed to the district and ensuring all our kids have the same opportunity for a great education and future,” said Board President Connie Bane.
“I am excited to get to work for the district,” said Blair. “I appreciate the board's confidence in me and look forward to moving our district forward and preparing our students for the future.”