Start the new year off right—with a trip to the Malvern-HSC Library!
There are fun and educational activities planned every day for you and yours to enjoy. All supplies are provided—all we need is you!
The current lineup for Jan. 2023 is as follows:
Saturday, December 31st and Monday, January 2nd
LIBRARY CLOSED FOR THE NEW YEAR
Tuesday, January 10th
Maker Tuesdays – 1 pm to 5 pm
Call the library to reserve your 1-hour time slot and your choice of equipment. You can choose from the 3D printer, Oculus, Cricut or Bots.
Thursday, January 12th
Kid’s Craft – Snowy Day Texture Painting – 4:30 pm
We will recreate the Snowy Day painting using textured paint. Registration opens December 29th.
Friday, January 13th
Sensory Activity – Snowman Bottle – 4 pm
We will use a water bottle filled with pompoms to create a snowman.
Saturday, January 14th and Monday January 16th
LIBRARY CLOSED FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY
Tuesday, January 17th
Maker Tuesdays – 1 pm to 5 pm
Call the library to reserve your 1-hour time slot and your choice of equipment. You can choose from the 3D printer, Oculus, Cricut or Bots.
Tuesday, January 17th
Adult Craft Class – Bow Making – 5 pm
A local florist will join us to teach a bow making class. Be sure to register to reserve your space in the class. We will only offer one class this month.
Thursday, January 19th
Teen Craft – Snow Globe – 4:30 pm
We will use a jar and miniature figures to make a snow globe. Registration opens on January. 3rd.
Friday, January 20th
Homeschool STEM Activity - Snow – 2:30 pm
We will use simple household items to make snow. Due to a chemical reaction, the snow will be cold to the touch. The snow can be stored for hours of play.
Monday, January 23rd
Story Hour - Penguins – 10:30 am
Join Ms. Amy for stories, crafts and fun! Designed for 2 years old to PreK.
Tuesday, January 24th
Maker Tuesdays – 1 pm to 5 pm
Call the library to reserve your 1-hour time slot and your choice of equipment. You can choose from the 3D printer, Oculus, Cricut or Bots.
Thursday, January 26th
Financial Aid Workshop – 5:30 pm
The University of Arkansas Collage Access Initiative will present a financial aid workshop. This is great resource for all high school juniors and seniors or for anyone considering attending college classes.
Friday, January 27th
Fly Fishing Lure Making – 2:30 pm
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will present a fly-fishing lure making workshop. Each attendee will make two fishing lures. Please register beginning January 13th to secure your space in the class.
Monday, January 30th
Story Hour – Happy New Year – 10:30 am
Join Ms. Amy for stories, crafts and fun! Designed for 2 years old to PreK.
Monday, January 30th
Bismarck Student Fun Day STEM Activity - Snow 1:30 am
We will use simple household items to make snow. Due to a chemical reaction, the snow will be cold to the touch. The snow can be stored for hours of play.
Tuesday, January 31st
Maker Tuesdays – 1 pm to 5 pm
Call the library to reserve your 1-hour time slot and your choice of equipment. You can choose from the 3D printer, Oculus, Cricut or Bots.
Tuesday, January 31st
Book Tasting – 5:30 pm
Try something new! We will have several different book genres for you to sample. Who knows, you might find a new favorite author! We will meet at the Friends Headquarters at 204 East Second Street. Light refreshments will be served.
Winter Reading Challenge
Our next reading challenge will run January 3rd through February 28th. Stop by the circulation desk to pick up your Bookopoly reading log. Follow the prompts on the game card. For each set of properties that you complete, you will receive on entry in our prize package drawing.
Bismarck Book Locker
You can now use your Malvern-Hot Spring County Library Card at the new book locker located at Bismarck Deli and Market. The address is 6471 Highway 7 in Bismarck. You can check out items, return items, place holds or pick up holds at the device. Please stop in and let Jesse and Nicki know how much we appreciate them allowing us to place the book locker at their place of business.
Library Hours:
Monday—9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday—9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday—9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday—noon to 7 p.m.
Friday—9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday—9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday—closed
Genealogy Annex:
Thursdays—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon -1 for lunch)
Saturdays by appointment
In fact, don’t wait ’til January—the library will be closed Dec. 23-26 for the Christmas Holiday, but they open back up bright and early on Dec. 27, and they would love to see you there! There’s always something going on at the Malvern-HSC Library—come “check” it out!
202 E Third
Malvern, AR 72104
Phone: 501-332-5441
Fax: 501-332-6679
Email: hotspringcountylibrary@yahoo.com