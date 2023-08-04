Lupus is an autoimmune disease that attacks healthy tissue in the body and causes pain, fever, rashes and organ damage. There is currently no cure for the disease, which affects about 5 million people worldwide and 1.5 million Americans. Carrier rate for the disease grows by over 16,000 new cases each year.
“Lupus is one of America’s least recognized major diseases,” according to the Arkansas Department of Health. “It is a chronic disease caused when the immune system attacks its own tissue. Although Lupus is widespread, awareness about it is lacking.”
As stated on the state agency’s website, “More than 90% of those who suffer with Lupus are women, most between the ages of 15 to 44. Lupus is more common in people of color, including African Americans, Latinos, Asians and American Indians.”
Lupus is a common disease, but the average person knows little about the causes, the symptoms, the impact it can have on a person’s life, and the treatment options currently available.
To raise money and awareness, the LUPUS Foundation of Arkansas is hosting “An Evening with Grady Nichols: Smooth Jazz Concert” on Saturday, Aug. 12, starting at 7:15 p.m. at the Hotel Hot Springs Ballroom.
Nichols is an Arkansas native who is now a renowned, Tulsa-based jazz musician who has appeared on the Billboard charts and is appreciated for his soulful sax playing and immense talent.
Read more details in Friday's Aug. 4 newspaper edition.