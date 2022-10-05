Meeting the needs of our neighbors and local businesses with trusted news and personalized service has always been the pride and joy of the Malvern Daily Record staff for more than 106 years.
As such, we’d like to thank you for allowing us to be your source for daily information, and we humbly ask you to help us celebrate our 106th year of serving the community.
Since 1916, MDR has done its best to report the latest and most accurate news, both locally, and in the wider context of world events.
We want to thank each and every one of you for your loyal support, and we invite you all to join us this Friday, Oct. 7 for an open celebration, as we commemorate our anniversary and look forward to many more years serving the Hot Spring County community.
Come visit us this Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the MDR office, located at 219 Locust St. across from the HSC Courthouse in Malvern, and grab FREE hot dogs and trimmings!
Gift basket giveaways will also be awarded at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. You don’t have to be present to win, but you do have to get your name in the running for consideration.
Thanks again for your support and continuing patronage, and we look forward to celebrating with all of you!