Greet Spring this year with a trip to the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library in March!
National Reading Month at your local library kicks off with innovative and engaging activities that continue all month long. Library Director Clare Graham and her team have plenty of fun stuff planned, starting with the “Read Across America Day” taking place at the Malvern facility on March 2 from noon- 7 p.m.
“Reading ignites imagination, insight, and inspiration. It nourishes a child’s creativity and curiosity, and inspires a passion for lifelong learning. Books can challenge and inspire. They can teach important lessons, reveal new worlds, and enrich our understanding of our own — of different people, perspectives, and cultures,” as stated in a March 2022 Proclamation on the national observance, released by the White House.
The friendly and professional staff at the Malvern-HSC Library couldn’t agree more. They invite children and families to join the celebration of learning by paying them a visit for an afternoon creative fun, but with a focus on .
“Stop by the library for a special children’s book themed mini golf course. This is open to all ages,” according to the library’s event calendar. “Each child that visits the library will receive a free book. Please enjoy a day of fun with us!”
The mini golf course activity is a wonderful way to kick off the Read Across American Reading Challenge, which runs through to March 31. Every 30 minutes of reading time logged earns you one entry in the library’s drawing for a chance to win a prize package. You can log your minutes online through the Read Squared app, or you may pick up a printed reading log from the library’s circulation desk to document your reading time.
