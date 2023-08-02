If you are 60 years old or older and live near Malvern, you should check out the Malvern Senior Center’s Social Calendar, as it is jam-packed for the month of August.
Not only do they schedule non-stop recreation, classes, games, music and other special activities, the Malvern Senior Center serves regular meals at a price that can’t be beat anywhere in town.
Fresh of a field trip to Malvern Hill Vineyards, they’re not slowing down one bit in the coming weeks. Today’s fun includes a morning walking group at 8:45 a.m., followed shortly thereafter by Bingo and Bridge, both kicking off at 10 a.m.
Thursday morning, stop by for some Bean Bag Baseball fun at 9 a.m., then stick around for lunch and some card-playing or dominoes starting at noon.
Friday, Aug. 4, come enjoy Coffee & Crosswords at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Choir at 9:30 a.m., Bridge from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and a rousing game of “Pass the Parcel” at 11:45 a.m.
The monthly service commodities will also be distributed at the center on Friday, as well as the following Monday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The distribution will be a drive-through only event on both days.
And that’s just this week! The awesome staff and volunteers at the Malvern Senior Center are always working double-time to bring a whole world of fun straight to their senior community.
Next week’s activities include an exercise class on Monday morning starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by Bridge at 10:30 a.m., Cards & Dominoes at noon. Popcorn and a group viewing of “The Bridges of Madison County” also starts at noon that day.
Tuesday, Aug. 8, will be a fabulous day for visitors at the Center, starting with Art Class at 9:30 a.m., songs by Gifford & Co. at 10 a.m., a trip to Freddy’s Ice Cream beginning at 11:30 a.m. and Cards & Dominoes at noon.
