The Malvern-Hot Spring County Library released the following calendar of events for the month of October, and as you’d imagine, they have all sorts of fun activities—both spooky and otherwise—cooked up for visitors this month.
The 2nd Annual Halloween Costume Giveaway kicked off at the start of this week. The library has a wide array of costumes of varying styles and sizes that are available on a first-come, first-served basis. They gave away over 500 costumes last year, but they go quick, so come early to claim the character of your choice!
Drop your unwanted books off this week for the Bismarck Library Friends’ book sale, coming up Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. “The Bismarck Library Friends are sponsoring a book sale to raise funds for the new library annex in Bismarck,” as stated on the library’s website.
“The sale will be held in the parking lot of Frontier Pharmacy. It is next to Fisherman's Grill and Pizza Shack in Bismarck,” the website states. “The sale will include books, movies and other items.” Call the Malvern facility for more information.
Join the ever-popular Yoga Class, led by Pam Hall every Thursday this month, in the community room starting at 5:45 p.m. Register online and bring a mat and towel, and start reaping the many benefits of an expertly-led yoga class in a supportive group setting, offered absolutely free to the public.
Join the Center for Arkansas Legal Service in the library’s community room on Friday, Oct. 7 for their “Wills on Wheels” presentation. This free public presentation will begin at 1 p.m.
“This will be a short presentation followed by an opportunity to meet one on one with a lawyer for advice on beneficiary deeds, small estate avadavat, power of attorney, advance directives and guardianship of minors,” according to the library’s website.
In observance of National Chess Day, the library will host a Chess Tournament this Saturday, Oct. 8 starting at 10 a.m. Registration is required to compete, but it’s free, and the winner gets the esteem of being the best chess player in Malvern.
