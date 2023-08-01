On July 28th, 2023, an operation took place in The City of Malvern, as officers from the Malvern Police Department and agents with the Group 6 Narcotic Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the 600 block of Moline St. During the search, they uncovered a substantial amount of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, currency, and what appears to be a numerous amount of stolen debit cards.
The operation led to the arrest of several suspects, each facing serious charges related to drug offenses and other criminal activities. Djmore Trivelle Moore, a 25-year-old from Malvern, was charged with Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance with the Purpose to Deliver, Maintaining a Drug Premises, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, and Proximity to Certain Facilities, with the same potential for an extra 10-year imprisonment term.
Read the full story in Tuesday's Aug. 1 newspaper edition.