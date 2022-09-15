The Hot Spring County Quorum Court met Tuesday evening for its monthly meeting to take care of several items of business. All sitting justices of the peace were present except District 8 Justice of the Peace Andrew Daily.
First on the agenda was an ordinance for $12,854.93 to pay previously-owed compensatory time to two county employees. The amount was broken down as follows: $10,453.71 for the compensatory time owed, $799.01 in Social Security matching, and $1,601.51 for non-contributory retirement costs. All members present voted in the affirmative except District 4 JP Darrin Hardy.
The next order of business was Bill #22-48, a proposed ordinance “to establish the position of operator for one year” using funds to be placed in ARPA Revenue Replacement Fund #1006. The temporary position is needed to complete work, previously approved by the Court, to clean up and prepare the Jones Mill Industrial Park for future business opportunities.
A corresponding transfer ordinance in the amount of $33,814.90 “for management and support services provided to the Jones Mill Industrial Park by the Hot Spring County Judge” was also approved as related compensation for the temp position,
