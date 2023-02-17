The HSC Quorum Court welcomed Helen Gratil and Julie Norman with the non-profit law firm, the Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS), to the February quorum court meeting, to share a proposal with the Court that would allow their organization’s Operation Opioid Project to directly benefit the citizens of Hot Spring County.
Norman is the Director of Advocacy & Legal Work for CALS, and Gratil is the center’s Beyond Opioids Project Director.
Launched in September 2020 and funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) through its Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, Beyond Opioids Project is a statewide program that provides free legal assistance and services to low-income individuals and families who have been negatively affected by the opioid crisis or other substance use disorders (SUD).
