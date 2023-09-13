The Malvern Rotary Club welcomed fellow Rotarian and HSC District Judge, Hon. Billy Jack Gibson, to speak at their monthly meeting about Arkansas Access To Justice (AATF) and the county's recent installation of a free public kiosk that will help citizens navigate the court system.
Arkansas Access to Justice was established to help people who need legal counsel but can't afford it. As stated on their website:
"Our current priorities include the following: (1) increase the financial resources available to support the delivery of civil legal aid and to expand access to the civil justice system for all Arkansans; (2) strengthen support systems for the delivery of civil legal help through pro bono attorneys and resources for self-represented litigants; and (3) provide technical expertise and other support to the efforts of the legislature, courts, and other entities to adopt innovations that improve access to justice for all Arkansans."
To that end, AATJ has several programs in place to accrue funding for legal counsel and provide easy access to court information.
"Recently, we had an addition to our court that turned out to be a really great thing," Gibson said in opening.
"The Administrative Office of the Courts is the department that manages all of the Arkansas Judiciary," he explained. "They actually provided a grant to the Arkansas Access to Justice (AATJ) Commission that funded the courthouse kiosk project."
Gibson said the commission was created around 2003 to help the state figure out ways to provide access to the courts for people who can't afford legal counsel.
"They do a number of things to assist in that regard," he said. "One of those things is the IOLTA program."
The Arkansas Supreme Court established the IOLTA program in 1984 "to provide funds for legal services to the poor, projects that improve the administration of justice and legal education. The program was administered by the Arkansas IOLTA Foundation, Inc., which merged with the Arkansas Access to Justice Foundation in 2014," as stated on the website.
"If you're an attorney in private practice, you're required to have an IOLTA trust account," Gibson said. "So, just like many other businesses that have to have a trust account that holds other people's money in trust,the IOLTA account generates interest."
The interest on the trust account goes to the Arkansas Access to Justice Foundation, which disburses the money "to organizations that meet its mission of increasing access to justice, including Legal Aid of Arkansas, the Center for Arkansas Legal Services, and the Arkansas Access to Justice Commission."
The Commission has done good things for Arkansans in need of legal services, such as working with state legislators to secure funding to establish the Public Legal Aid Fund in 2005. They also advocated for the revision of Arkansas Rule of Professional Conduct 6.1, which encourages attorneys to do pro bono work and give monetary contributions.
The Commission also promotes public meetings between citizens and their political representatives, and gathering information from judges and court administrators, to improve transparency and efficiency in the Arkansas court system. Now they're working to help enhance public access to court data, forms and information.
The good news for Hot Spring County is the kiosk recently installed outside the District Court Office, thanks to the grant provided to the Commission by the AOC. Similar funding is helping the AATJ install kiosks in courthouses all across the state.
"So what we got was, we got a computer that's an all-in-one computer, monitor and a printer, and the mouse and keyboard and all of that," Gibson said. "It has a built-in webcam so that it's fully contained. We had to provide internet, electricity, and a table and chair, basically."
The kiosk is free to use and provides people with access to court records, forms, fact sheets, and legal aid resources. It will also feature video "explainers" and answers to common questions. The public can also access the highlighted resources at ARCourtKiosk.org. Gibson said the Commission will provide tech support and virus protection.
Only 112 of these kiosks are being installed in circuit and/or district courts around the state.
"Essentially, not every court is going to have one, but we're fortunate we're hosting one," he said. He added that HSC Circuit Court also has one installed, now providing citizens with two completely free avenues of assistance.
"We're lucky that we got one in both, being not a huge jurisdiction," he said.
The kiosk automatically takes the user to the courthouse kiosk webpage and provides another direct link to the AR CourtConnect website, where people can look at court records for the jurisdictions that operate under the Contexte court management system.
"Not all courts are, are circuit courts are, but not all district courts are," he said, noting that the HSC District Court was one of the first district courts in the state to be on the shared system.
Fellow Rotarian and HSC Prosecutor, Teresa Howell, spoke up to share that our local district court was in the pilot program of the electronic filing system back in or around 2010.
"They were actually writing the program for the state, and they used our district court and our circuit courts to use the code for that, they would roll out drafts of the software and we all had to sit down and go through it," Howell said. "Our circuit clerks and our district clerks and Judge Williams were really, really forward thinking in doing that."
"Additionally, Hot Spring County was the second county behind Pulaski County to be on the electronic filing system, which is a big thing. Only since March have all circuit courts in Arkansas been on electronic filing...we've been on the forefront, our county, getting access to this technology."
"The courthouse kiosk gives a public portal to anybody to come in to use," he said.
People can find and print out court forms they need and get helpful information about how to file them, while they're at it, like learning how to file a Motion for a Continuance, how to petition the Court to seal your criminal record, or how to get assistance through the public defender's office.
"We can, by law, charge for copies, but being in a smaller district, I think we're going to take it on a case-by-case basis," he said. "We're just seeing how that goes for a while."
Gibson said the kiosk is especially needed because clerks that work in circuit and district court are very knowledgeable about the law and the court system but are prohibited by law on giving legal advice. The kiosk will be a welcome resource that clerks can point the public to when they are not able to provide that assistance, themselves.
"We have the kiosk set up in our waiting room, and before December of last year, we didn't have a waiting room in District Court. It was a hallway," he said. They reconfigured that space in the last year with a grant from the AOC's Court Security program. Now, when people come in needing assistance, clerks will have a free resource readily available.
"We want to make sure that as many people know about it as we can, because it does no good if the community doesn't know it's there for their use," he said, adding that there's lots of information available through the kiosk that doesn't necessarily apply to district court but that are still helpful to people, such as documents related to adoption, divorce and child support.
"There's documents and forms that are related to those types of cases that don't apply to us, but the system is still there for use if someone needs it for that purpose," Gibson said. "And I don't have a problem with it being used for that purpose because that's what it's for."
For more information about the courthouse kiosks currently open to the public in Hot Spring County, call the HSC District Court at 501-332-7604 or the HSC Circuit Clerk's Office at 501-332-2281. More information can also be found online at arkansasjustice.org.