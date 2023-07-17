Local business owners and community leaders came together Tuesday morning to welcome Judge Glover’s Hideout as new members of the Malvern/HSC Chamber of Commerce, and to celebrate the renovated property’s grand opening with a proper Ribbon Cutting ceremony.
Judge Glover’s Hideout is a vacation rental property and mystery-solving attraction that owner Wallace Stone calls a place to “come to play or stay.” The former law office is now a spacious one-bedroom dwelling with full kitchen and bathroom; living room with gorgeous furnishings including plush leather seating, original brick walls and wood floors that have been expertly restored; a luxurious pool table that ties in nicely with the “old money” surroundings; and comfortable sleeping space for four extended-stay visitors.
But you don’t have to stay overnight to enjoy the mystery-solving aspects that play on the fascinating history of the building and its former tenant, “Judge” David D. Glover, who established a successful law practice out of the office in 1910, when the district was in its early development.
“Solve who shot Judge Glover and open the safe from the 1800's. Find what was left behind! A one of a kind experience with real Arkansas history. A clue box will get you started, scan QR codes along the way for help,” as explained on the rental property’s website.
Come solve the mystery and open Judge Glover’s safe! A two-hour visit will cost $45 per player, with a minimum charge for two people and a maximum group size of 12. While you search the entire rental property for clues hidden among the historic backdrop and elegant space, your group can enjoy free access to the pool table, the full kitchen and bathroom, and WIFI access. Alcoholic beverages will not be furnished but will be allow on-site.
To book the space for either a brief mystery-solving adventure or an extended stay, call 501-622-7204. To find more information and see some fabulous photos of the hideout’s interior, please check them out online at judgeglovershideout.com.