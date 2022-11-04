HSC Judge Dennis Thornton paid a visit to the Malvern Rotary Club’s November meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Malvern Country Club.
Judge Thornton came to share news with the Rotary members about several good strides the county is making for economic and community development. Thornton took the bench Jan. 2017 and in that time has been involved with numerous projects the county has pursued to enhance the lives of HSC residents.
Thornton began a countywide initiative called Hot Spring County Conversations to identify the most pressing needs and wants of the citizens, and to get them involved in the discussions and planning for future advancements.
“I appreciate the opportunity to get to come and speak to you guys today, and tell you just a few things that are going on in our county, things that I’m very passionate about,” Thornton began. “We have some things that I believe are going to change the very face of the county and its future.”
Thornton first spoke about the Jones Mill Industrial Park, comprised of 120 acres situated along Hwy. 270 between Hot Springs and Malvern. The site was the home of a U.S. government defense plant during WWI, but Reynolds Company Aluminum Plant bought it after the war and quickly became a major employer for HSC residents, employing around 1,200 local workers at their industrial peak.
“With union scale, you know, it really changed the face of our county having that…I know that it changed my family. My family were just dairy farmers and cotton growers and things of that nature,” Thornton said. The introduction of stable and decent wages at the new aluminum plant brought many rural HSC residents off the farm and into the factory.
“Everybody in my family worked at Reynolds,” Thornton said. “It was kind of a running joke in our family that when you were born, especially in New DeRoche where I come from, when you were born there you didn’t get a birth certificate, you got a Reynold’s application.”
The Jones Mill plant provided raw materials for other facilities across the nation, drawing on Arkansas’ abundance of natural resources to make the plethora of Reynolds products.
Losing the Reynolds plant in the 1980s left a void in local business that Thornton wanted to fill when he took office. He and other county officials spent two years working closely with the Ark. Dept. of Environmental Quality, doing soil samples at the site and talking with former employees to see what sort of harmful remnants were left behind, so that preparations could be made to get the site “shovel ready” for new companies to move in.
“There was a little bit of abatement that needed to be done,” Thornton said. Otherwise, the site was cleared by the ADEQ for further development. The county took bids for the prep work and awarded the winning bid at a cost to the county of a little over $700,000, which would have been a lot higher without the gains from excess aluminum and steel on-site.
The HSC Quorum Court appropriated $1.2 million to help with concrete removal, which is up to two feet thick in some areas. The county also takes in money from the current industrial tenants at the park.
The scope of the project only allows for removal of about half the old concrete on-site, but Thornton shared that the concrete removed from the Jones Mill site will be repurposed by the county for road improvements and is estimated to save the county a little over $500,000 over a five-year period.
Some of the abatement is currently being done, and Thornton said a full demolition will begin Jan. 1, 2023.
“You’re going to see all the buildings gone, except for those who house industry that have out there currently,” Thornton said. “We didn’t want to lose any jobs that we currently have out there.” A few functional remaining structures will also stay standing for future use.
The site has an active railroad, a major gas pipeline, plenty of power generated from nearby Remmel Dam, water and sewer readily available, and sits only six miles off of Interstate 30, so Thornton and others anticipate the Jones Mill Industrial Park will be an attractive home to many new businesses in the near future.
Read the full story in Friday's Nov. 4 newspaper edition.