The Hot Spring County Quorum court held its monthly meeting in the large courtroom at the HSC courthouse on July 11, 2023.
HSC Judge Thornton called the meeting to order. JP Black was absent from the meeting and HSC attorney George Hopkins attended via zoom from out of town.
The minutes of the last meeting were approved but all JPs present.
Several bills to move funds from general funds to different accounts/projects were discussed and approved including one to move $1744.99 to the sheriff’s fund; this money was received from the prosecuting attorney office for an equipment lease, $172.809.00 from general fund to special projects, $1566.00 from general fund to Sheriff’s funds; this money was received from Whiskey Ridge from process from a fundraiser for the HSC Sheriff office. A bill to move $2213.18 from general to HSC Sheriff from the Animal Legal defense fund. County treasurer Glorie Thornton added that it should be on record that this money was a donation to the sheriff office and not received from a grant. When asked about this defense fund, Sheriff Finkbeiner stated “this is a group from California that helps law enforcement agencies all over the country. Our office only receives $500 each year in the budget to assist with animal cruelty investigations and the housing and care of seized animals. Any time we investigate and find that animals are being abused we must take the animals and get them proper care and housing and that costs money”
Treasurer Glorie Thornton presented the JPs with a recent budget and expenses for the county. Included in the report are breakdowns of sales tax by each category. When alcohol sale monies begin to come into the county those will be shown in its own category within the report. When asked about the additional tax for “by the glass” alcohol sales County Clerk Griggs reported that no permits have been applied for “by the glass” sales at this time.
