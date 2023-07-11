The Malvern-Hot Spring Co. Library’s Event Calendar is jam-packed with a “literal” world of fun scheduled throughout July, as part of both the 2023 Summer Reading Program, and the Malvern-HSC Library’s regular awesome schedule of events!
Don’t miss your chance to be part of the fun this month! July’s events are heating up with Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic Show in the Community Room today at 10 a.m.
“Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic Show is a unique blend of laugh-out-loud comedy coupled with sensational magic, all combined with an educational approach that is all about having fun with books,” according to the library’s Event Calendar.
“The show features Tommy as a big kid who shows up at your event to watch his Uncle Fumpernutter perform a magic show. When no one can find Uncle Fumpernutter, Tommy takes over! Unfortunately, Tommy has never done magic before, so he enlists the kids’ help following the instructions in the huge Magician’s Handbook. The magic works in wacky and unexpected ways, making Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic Show educational fun for the whole family.”
Hang around after the show for some retro board game fun starting this afternoon at 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12, will feature Lego Club at 10 a.m., followed by Kid’s Craft at 1 p.m. Both activities will take place in the Community Room.
“Lego club is back! Each week will feature a new Lego idea for you to create. One creation each week will win a prize,” as stated on the library’s calendar of events.
The afternoon Kid’s Craftees will be using a mixture of arts materials such as clay, wire and beads to create their very own “photo holder”.
Thursday, July 13, will feature “Book Bingo” from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., followed by a Retro Book Tasting at 5:30 p.m. “Book Bingo” is a fun chance to score free books, and the Retro Book Tasting is a great opportunity to catch up on your appreciation of the classics.
“Sample some old favorites and add to your 'to be read' pile! Refreshments will be provided.”
Registration is required for the book tasting, which can be done online at www.hsclibrary.arkansas.gov or by calling 501-332-5441. Seating is limited.
Read more details in Tuesday's July 11 newspaper edition.