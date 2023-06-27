Thursday June 15th the Malvern-Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce held their monthly breakfast meeting in the great room on the campus of ASU Three Rivers.
The program for June was presented by Walter Zgleszwski with Disabled Veterans” Outreach Program (DVOP) and Priscilla Buffinton, LCSW and Miranda Watkins, LCSW with Central Arkansas Veterans’ Healthcare system.
Mr. Walter spoke to those in attendance about his department and how they work to help veterans and their families. His office assists in finding shelter for homeless vets, helping veterans recognize their skills they can use in the workforce, writing resumes and working to find employment. The office also works with employers to find the skills they need in the workforce and matching veterans with those open positions. His office focuses on veterans who are disabled, homeless, low-income, and those who have been unemployed in the last 12 months. More information about this program is available through the Arkansas Workforce Center.
Read the full story in Saturday's June 24 newspaper edition.