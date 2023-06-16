Please join ASU Three Rivers students and staff as they mark Juneteenth with a fun and informative celebration that is set to place on Monday, June 19, in the Keith Great Room, located in the administrative building.
The day is presented by ASU Three Rivers in collaboration with the Henson Benson Foundation, and ‘IamthatEnglishTeacher’, Mrs. Claudine James, according to the flyer announcing the event.
The celebration will start at 1 p.m. and include a short presentation on the history of the holiday, as well as snacks, games, prizes, and a screening of the Sundance Award-winning documentary, “Descendant”. Light refreshments and popcorn will be served, and each child in attendance will receive a free book.
