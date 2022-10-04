Teresa Howell, prosecuting attorney for the Seventh Judicial District of Arkansas, announced on Friday, September 30, a Hot Spring County jury found Lea Merritt guilty of two counts of possession of methamphetamine, Class C felonies. The methamphetamine was found in Merritt’s home and vehicle during the execution of a search warrant. The state’s case was presented to the jury by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Weber and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Peyton Murphy.
The Honorable Chris E Williams presided over the one-day jury trial. Williams followed the recommendation of the jury and sentenced Merritt to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine.
Merritt has more than four previous felony convictions in her criminal history; therefore, the jury sentenced her as a habitual offender.
Merritt was taken into custody at the conclusion of the trial by the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Department for transportation to prison.