I never would have thought that I would be attending classes at the same time as my dad. But, that’s exactly what’s happening this semester. As I finish up my degree in Arkadelphia, he is just beginning a five-semester program in Little Rock.
My dad, Jason Brownfield, is turning 48-years-young this November and he’s studying to become an airframe and powerplant (A&P) mechanic. He’ll be working on airplanes, and he hopes to one day have his private pilot’s license and a plane of his own.
Some of my fondest childhood memories are the times my family and I would go to air shows at the Little Rock Air Force Base. There, we would see parachuters, stunt planes, trucks with jet thrusters and much more. We would climb inside of helicopters and planes to learn all about them. At that age, I never knew that I, or anyone in my family, would ever even fly in a plane.
Of all my home videos, we seem to have as many tapes of air shows as anything else.
Yet my dad, surprisingly enough, was the very last in the family to take his first flight just a few months ago while taking a lesson.
My dad was turning wrenches as soon as he could walk. After taking apart VCRs and other mechanical things around his house as a child, he began working on bicycles, cars and motorcycles at a young age. As a boy, he assembled his own bikes from junk bikes that he’d found, taking a piece or two from each bike to make one fully-functioning bicycle.
He worked in various auto shops in the area throughout his formative years and into my childhood. He did everything from paint and body to engine repair before opening his own business, Brownfield Automotive, in 2006.
He built a shop just outside of our house in Lono, and despite living so far from town, he managed to stay busy out there.
When we moved to town in 2011, he rented out part of a shop that he’d worked in years before until my family bought the property next to their house and built a new shop at 811 East Page Ave. The shop doors opened in 2014.
This alone is enough to make me proud of my father. He has accomplished quite a bit in his life and has worked with my mom to provide my brother and I with a great life.
During my dad’s younger years, he moved around a lot. He never stayed in one school district for very long. He spent time attending Malvern, Central, Glen Rose, Magnet Cove and Searcy school districts. He dropped out in ninth grade and got his GED in 1992.
Because of his struggles with the education system, he did not learn to read until he was 40-years-old.
When he was 40-years-old, he found God and became a Christian. He taught himself how to read using only the Bible.
Now he’s taking his first semester of class to become an A&P at University of Arkansas - Pulaski Technical College. He’s taking 16 hours this semester, Monday-Thursday and working in the shop after his classes and on Fridays.
He’s doing very well in his classes and he’s always watching videos and learning while at home. It’s very inspiring to see him push himself into something new – into a field that most people enter at a much younger age.
He just passed the math portion of the course and is moving on to physics. With his constant studying and my family’s constant prayers, I know that he will make it through.
I’m confident that my dad can achieve anything he sets his mind to. My family and I are all very proud of my dad and we can’t wait to go fly with him sometime.