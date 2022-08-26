I recently saw a social media post about a local hole-in-the-wall restaurant, situated in the middle of a quiet residential neighborhood, that was inducted three years ago into the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.
After getting over my initial shock and disappointment that I had never heard of this place before, I decided to give it a go, myself… long story short, don’t drive too fast down West Mill Street, or you just might miss one of the best eating spots in Malvern.
Most of you probably know all about Keeney’s Food Market, but for those of you who haven’t yet had the pleasure, you should make it your mission to stop by and check out this award-winning restaurant/market/deli that offers fantastic food cooked up and served by some of the nicest people in town.
When I first pulled up to the unobtrusive brick building, I was still reeling from the novelty of its location—novel to me, but old hat for owner Charles Keeney, who’s been hard at work feeding the Malvern community in this same exact locale for almost 67 years.
Opened in 1956, “Keeney’s Food Market” is the catchall name for the grocery and deli side of the business, but the restaurant within is referred to as “CK’s” and serves breakfast and lunch to an eager and loyal crowd, in-house or to-go.
Keeney graciously spoke with me for a few minutes, even though he and the other employees were super busy prepping for the lunch rush they knew was coming. They are busy most days, but I’d paid them a visit on the very popular Steak Day, and Amy said the whole restaurant would soon be packed full with customers.
Keeney caught me off-guard with his good humor. I came for the food, but I stayed for the jokes. He spoke fondly about his loving wife, Maureen, and his extended family, but he grew more serious when the conversation turned to the business and his customers.
