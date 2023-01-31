Giving 100% to life is not always easy in the world we live today. Havis Farrell Richardson, born January 29, 1923, is celebrating reaching his one hundredth year of life. If asked, he will tell anyone that life has never been easy. “You can’t look back, only forward, but the main thing is to keep moving.” Mr. Richardson’s family moved to Rockport from Willow, AR in 1925 by horse and wagon. A year later, his father Leonard, bought a fifteen-acre farm on Military Road where he and his wife Alma Ernestine (Phillips) raised eleven children, Farrell being the fourth oldest of the eleven. In 1950, Farrell and his wife Maggie Lou (Bland) built their permanent residence in Rockport near the Richardson home place and raised five daughters who all graduated from Malvern High School.
“When I was eleven years old in 1934 during the Great Depression, I was “farmed out” to the Wilcox family and worked for them for a year and a half. It put me two years behind in school. Despite that, I was a charter member of the National Junior Honor Society and President of my Junior Class,” Farrell recalls. He goes on to tell how in 1941 the summer before his senior year at Malvern High School, he and a buddy applied for a job at the Alcoa Defense Plant in Jones Mill that was still under construction. To his surprise, he got the job making fifty-five cents an hour. Thinking that he would be called up for the draft (WWII) at any time, he didn’t go back to high school to complete the three credits he lacked to graduate but instead stayed on at the aluminum plant. During his physical exam for the draft, he was classified as 4F - physically unfit for service- due to his right elbow that was improperly set after he fell out of a tree at six years old. He continued working at Alcoa which was later bought by Reynolds Metal Company for forty years. He started out as a lab assistant and worked his way up to Senior Carbon Analyst where he did the work of a chemical analyst in quality control. It was his job to make sure that the raw material coming in and the finished product going out met specifications. He was the only carbon analyst in Arkansas at the time and trained several college graduates in the job he was doing. Although he did not graduate with his classmates in 1942, on January 19, 2023, Havis Farrell Richardson received an honorary high school diploma from the Malvern School District in honor of the support he has given to his community and to his alma mater the past eighty years.
