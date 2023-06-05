The 2023 Summer Reading Program at the Malvern-HSC Library officially began this weekend with a big “Kick-Off Carnival” at Centennial Park.
The 2023 Summer Reading Program’s theme centers on coming “All Together Now,” as a neighborhood, united in library adventure and learning fun—and what better way to do that than spending a lovely morning together in the park enjoying free food, fun games, face painting, a petting zoo, train rides, a book walk and water balloons?
The earliest birds who showed up at the event and claimed their activity packet received a free t-shirt, and all those in attendance who would like, could take a photo with Daniel the Tiger.
