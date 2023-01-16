The Malvern Area Kiwanis welcomed Penny Gassman from Harvest of Hope, and John Gillenwater from the Arkansas Foodbank, to their January luncheon meeting at El Parian on Thursday. The two were there to present information about local and statewide statistics regarding the fight against hunger, and what their organizations are doing to help win that fight in Hot Spring County.
Harvest of Hope is an annual charity drive started in 2010 that began with volunteers from First United Methodist Church and other local churches who joined together to smoke a variety of meats and sell them locally, to benefit the Rice Depot and other local pantries that provide food for the elderly and underprivileged in the community.
Arkansas Foodbank is a statewide organization that took over the Rice Depot’s student backpack food program to help distribute food items to local students. The Foodbank aids people all over Arkansas in finding food and resources “to reach those in need, providing dignity, hope and a brighter future for all Arkansans,” as stated on their website.
Gassman is a local native who joined the Harvest of Hope effort several years ago after retiring from her kindergarten teaching position with the Malvern School District. She’s seen firsthand the unfortunate need in the classroom, and the sad effects hunger had on her students’ moods and learning ability.
“Those parents are working, and maybe even more than one job, but with groceries, and especially now with the way it is, they are just having a hard, hard time making ends meet,” she said. “They need help.”
The backpack food program provides extra food items that are sent home with students on Friday, to help them get through the long weekend before classes (and school meals) resume on Monday. The packs usually include kid-friendly items they can prepare themselves, just in case they find themselves alone at home, and hungry, at some point during the weekend.
Gassman said Harvest of Hope’s community outreach got put on hold for a couple years because of COVID, but she and other volunteers are happy to once again get back out in the neighborhood and continue their mission to fight hunger in Hot Spring County.
Although volunteers haven’t been going out into the community and actively seeking donations lately, kindhearted souls continue to reach out to Gassman and others to make their personal contributions to the cause. Gassman said many of the same individuals give checks faithfully every year, so even though the movement has not been as interactive with the community, locals are still inspiring her and others to focus on the mission.
After Gassman realized that they’d raked in almost $2,500 without even trying, she felt led to reach out to the Arkansas Foodbank at the end of December and met the new Chief Executive Officer, Brian Burton. Burton succeeded Rhonda Sanders in the CEO position in October 2022.
“And he was very excited and asked a lot of questions, too,” she said. Shortly after that meeting, Malvern Kiwanis President, Gretchen Ritchey, contacted Gassman to inquire if she would like to speak at an upcoming Kiwanis meeting about the Harvest of Hope mission.
“I thought, ok, this is God, I need to get Harvest of Hope going again, so, thank you for that,” Gassman said. “And I am getting back together with some of the committee members again and they all said ‘yes, let’s go, let’s do this,’ so we are getting revived again.”
Read the full story in Saturday's Jan. 14 newspaper edition.