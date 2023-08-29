The Malvern Area Kiwanis is pleased to share with the public new developments pertaining to their annual arts & crafts fundraiser, which they hold each year to raise money and awareness in support of their mission to serve the children of Hot Spring County.
Malvern Area Kiwanis President, Gretchen Ritchey, and the other Kiwanis members in the local civic club are excited to once again hold the annual craft fair—an event that helps the club work toward recognizing and celebrating all the well-mannered, awesomely gifted, hardworking, and all-together “Terrific” kids in the local area.
This year’s annual Kiwanis Holiday Market will be taking place earlier in the year than previous events, which were commonly scheduled to occur shortly before the Christmas holiday shopping season.
The 2023 Malvern Area Arts & Crafts Fair will take place this year on Saturday, Oct. 21, and will be held indoors at the Boys & Girls Club of Malvern and HSC, located at 1840 W. Moline St. in Malvern, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dozens of vendors will be set up at spacious booths inside the youth recreation facility, where they’ll be offering a wide array of items for purchase. Local artisans will have their unique creations on hand, small businesses will have their wares available, and reps from popular big-name brands will be there with all your favorites.
Tupperware, Mary Kay, and lots of other global retailers will have their tables set up alongside local business owners and craftsmen, each bringing items that will be perfect to complement your Christmas gift list, or to purchase as a treat to yourself!
