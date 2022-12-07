Come one, come all to the 2022 Winter Market going on this Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club at 1840 West Moline St. in Malvern, sponsored by the Malvern Area Kiwanis!
Over 30 vendors will be on hand with their impressive wares on display and available for purchase, just in time for Christmas. This annual craft fair promises to be a great place for you to find unique, well-crafted Christmas items to give your loved ones—and hey, go ahead and treat yourself, while you’re at it!
Only a dollar to get in the door, and you can do all your holiday shopping under one roof and find great gifts not available in stores, all while benefiting the children of Hot Spring County! A few major retail companies will also have reps there with displays and items available, so there’s undoubtedly going to be something available for every name on your shopping list this year.
Malvern Area Kiwanis President Gretchen Ritchey said the event will be the perfect opportunity for you to get “Last minute Christmas one-of-a-kind gifts” from local artists and small business owners. You’ll also get the chance to win a cool prize, and to help your local Kiwanis Club serve the children of the community.
This will be the 5th annual Winter Market in Malvern sponsored by the Malvern Area Kiwanis. It’s a veritable holiday extravaganza that is just one of the many ways Kiwanis tries to fulfill their mission of serving the children of our community—part of their broader mission to serve the children of the world.
Price for admission this Saturday is only $1, which gets you in the door at the Boys & Girls Club and provides you with a chance to win some awesome door prizes, including:
• $100 Walmart card from Farmer’s Bank
• One of 2-$50 cash prizes from Farm Bureau
• a Free Haircut, courtesy of Kylie Sulton at Tracie & Company
• a Mama K’s breakfast meal for-two
• a Tumbler and hat, courtesy of Dave Holland Plumbing
• $15 gift certificate to El Parian
• an All-terrain portable wagon and bag of goodies, courtesy of Monica Yarbrough at State Farm
• tons of gift cards and additional gifts courtesy of Leopard Boulevard, Country Garden, Coffee Records, ASU Three Rivers, and others to be announced
Additional raffle tickets will be available for $1 each. All proceeds will help the Malvern Area Kiwanis recognize and reward local children for their exemplary behaviors in school and in their community, and to encourage, inspire and motivate them to continually believe in themselves and strive to do their best.
Their global vision is a desire to “be a positive influence in communities worldwide—so that one day, all children wake up in communities that believe in them, nurture them and provide the support they need to thrive.”
The 2022 Winter Market will feature arts and crafts including original artwork, t-shirts, soaps, tumblers, pens, jewelry, woodworking, and many other handmade items. Reps from Tupperware, Mary Kay, and Paparazzi will be on hand, as well.
The B & G concession stand will be open for business, so don’t let lunch get in the way of some serious Christmas shopping—bring your appetite, your pocketbook, your Christmas spirit, and get ready to have some holiday shopping fun! Come out and shop before the Leopard game, while you support local talents, small businesses, AND the youth of Hot Spring County.
Help Malvern Area Kiwanis fulfill their mission to serve the children and get your loved ones something extra special this holiday season. Check out the Malvern Area Kiwanis and Malvern Winter Market Facebook pages to see a complete list of vendors, which will be posted soon. Hope to see you there!