Take a break from a hot Arkansas day and enjoy some fun inside with family and friends to fellowship while painting fun animals.
On Saturday, July 15 Malvern Area Kiwanis will host a paint party fundraiser.
Two different paintings will be offered. At 10 a.m. join the fun for the funny cow with glasses painting. Then at 2 p.m. join the fun for a horse with glasses painting. Each painting is $25 or paint both the cow and horse for only $40. All supplies will be included.
The party will take place at the Malvern/Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce Community Room at 213 West Third Street, Malvern, AR 72104.
To register call/text Gretchen Ritchey at (501 317-9907, e-mail malvernareakiwanis@gmail.com or register online at https://forms.gle/8n8yu12LsY8558jX8. Registration is required. Deadline to signup is midnight Wednesday, July 12. Follow Malvern Area Kiwanis on Facebook for more information about serving local children.
Everyone is welcome. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
The live paintings will be taught by local artists Gretchen Ritchey and assisted Brandon Rimmer.
Proceeds from the event benefit Malvern Area Kiwanis Terrific Kids program and other programs to support local children.
Kiwanis is a global organization that empowers communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children. Kiwanis strives to be a positive influence in communities worldwide — so that one day, all children will wake up in communities that believe in them, nurture them and provide the support they need to thrive.