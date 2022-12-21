The Malvern/HSC Chamber of Commerce welcomed Lake Catherine State Park Superintendent, Cheryl Vincent, to their December Chamber Breakfast last Thursday morning to present some interesting history about the park and inform the public of current developments.
Vincent spent 10 years as assistant superintendent at Lake Catherine before taking over for her predecessor, Richard Boyes, in January 2019. She has boundless enthusiasm for her job and a passion for the outdoors, and she is always thrilled to share that love and enthusiasm with visitors to the state park, and with various community groups throughout the area.
Lake Catherine State Park is a 2,180-acre expanse located along the southern shore of Lake Catherine, right off the Ouachita River slightly northwest of Malvern. It was built in the 1930’s and has had many purposes, on its journey to becoming a popular summer recreation spot--for residents throughout Hot Spring and Garland Counties, and for outdoor enthusiasts from all over the country.
According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, the lake was created when Remmel Dam, just east of the park on the Ouachita River, was finished in 1924. After a land donation from AP&L founder Harvey Couch, the State Parks Commission, with help from the National Park Service and the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), began development of the state park in 1937.
The CCC was a Roosevelt initiative to provide employment to affected workers during the Depression, “and to accomplish badly needed work in the protection, improvement, and development of the country’s natural resources.” CCC workers would build roads, picnic areas, and structures for lodging throughout the park before the funds going to the project were diverted in support of World War II in 1942.
Few locals realize that Lake Catherine State Park served as a German prisoner-of-war camp for a few years during the early 1940s. After the funding for the CCC camp dried up, the park was then utilized to house some of the 173,000 WWII prisoners of war who were stacking up early in the conflict.
Arkansas had three large military bases that served as prisoner-of-war camps—Chaffee, Robinson, and Monticello. Prisoners were used to supplement the shortage of farming labor in Arkansas, and the camp established at Lake Catherine reportedly housed 213 imprisoned men at the camp’s peak in 1945.
The prisoners housed at the Lake Catherine camp picked up where the CCC workers left off on many of the projects, but a nine-foot tall, 210-foot-wide retaining wall and outdoor oven are the only remaining structures that are fully provable to have been installed by those WWII prisoners. The facts is evidenced by an etching that reads “P.W.” near a stone stairway built into the wall, as well as a similar etching that reads “P.W. 1945” on the oven.
Throughout WWII, Lake Catherine State Park also served as a respite area for American soldiers. “From 1942 to 1945, the park was used as a rest-and-relaxation satellite facility for wounded servicemen in the Army-Navy Hospital in nearby Hot Springs,” according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. Bryant and others in the audience referred to it as a “vet’s haven”.
It’s easy to see why Lake Catherine State Park is now one of the most popular outdoor recreation areas in the state. Amenities include miles of easy walking trails, capped off with a natural waterfall; guided horseback rides, hikes and/or lake tours; a launch ramp, and the only full-service marina on the lake; a pavilion, plenty of picnic sites, and playgrounds; a visitor center and a store, 20 fully equipped cabins and 70 campsites, six “primitive tent sites”, and one Rent-A-Yurt. Visitors can have endless fun hiking, swimming, fishing, boating, bird watching, playing on the shore, and so much more.
The park is currently closed so that important maintenance and renovations can be done during the lull of the off-season. Vincent shared that the entire park will be closed until March, during which time workers will be doing some important updates.
The sewer system that is currently in operation was put in place in the ‘60s or ‘70s, so some important updates in that respect will take place during this maintenance window. Many buildings will get a gentle facelift, but most of the cabins and older structures will be kept as closely to their original states, in an ode to their historical significance. Most modern road-facing structures will get a fresh coat of paint on the exterior,
Vincent said work will also be conducted to make the trails safer. She noted that some spots have gone from four feet in width to six feet, due to erosion, and the park is performing critical maintenance to address this issue and ensure safety and walking comfort for all hikers.
Ditches are being dug right now in preparation of some controlled burning they will be doing while the facility is closed to the public, as the closure is the perfect time to get rid of some potential fire hazards without any danger to visitors.
All this and more will add up to a whole new experience for visitors when the park opens back up in early March. Vincent said the park should be open for business by Spring Break of next year, just in time for the rush of seasonal visitors. For more information about the park’s amenities or renovation plans, call 501-844-4176 or go to https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/parks/lake-catherine-state-park.