Over two dozen local landowners and affected parties have joined forces to file a lawsuit against Anthony Timberlands, Inc. (ATI), pertaining to damage they say was caused by pollutants that were released into a local waterway at the company’s Malvern sawmill.
A complaint filed through Baxter Law Firm on June 6 in HSC Circuit Court, Arkansas Civil Division, states:
“This is a cause of action for a civil action by crime victim, common law trespass, statutory trespass, and common law negligence related to the Defendant, AnthonyTimberlands, Inc.(“ATI”) recklessly causing pollutants to enter the waters of Arkansas from ATI’s Malvern sawmill facility and consequently causing the Plaintiffs, all nearby landowners, extensive damages, including remediation costs, loss of use, loss of cattle,and loss of other resources from the contamination,among other damages.”
As explained in the complaint, the ATI facility in Malvern borders a concrete ditch “which then empties into an Unnamed Tributary, which in turn empties into Town Creek, which empties into Chatman Creek, which subsequently empties into the Ouachita River.”
The suit alleges that in August of 2022, landowners along the above-named waterways discovered “large-scale contamination of the waterways with pollutants” which led to investigations by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The complaint states that in September of 2022, ADH inspectors observed a drainage channel “carrying very dark colored water with a strong odor leading from ATI’s lumber mill.” They determined that ATI may be a source of whatever was causing the foul odor and discoloration in the water.
“At the time of the inspection,the wooded area west of ATI’s wood waste pile was flooded and there was a reddish-orange discharge from the wooded area that was entering the
4concrete ditch at the west corner of the ditch. Water within the concrete ditch above the discharge from the woods appeared gray and solids had accumulated on the bottom. There was not an odor of sewage within the ditch, but there was an odor of petroleum and organics,” as stated in the complaint.
Inspectors with the ADEQ also visited the ATI facility in September and found multiple issues.
“On September 16, 2022, CBM Bolenbaugh inspected the ATI Malvern facility and found discharges of hydrocarbons into the waters of the state of Arkansas. Specifically, CBM Bolenbaugh noted hydraulic oil was being discharged from ATI’s clarifier and the facility’s only permitted stormwater discharge(Outfall 001)into a concrete ditch that emptied into the Unnamed Tributary” as stated in the complaint.
“Inspector Bolenbaugh noted that not only was there hydraulic oil being discharged from the outfall in violation of Ark. Code Ann. §8-4-217(a)(1) and Rule 2.510 of the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission, there was also oil noted outside of the clarifier containment area that would allow runoff to enter the flow path from the outfall and enter the concrete ditch in violation of Ark. Code Ann. §8-4-217(a)(2),” the complaint states.
“Additionally, the spill had not been properly reported to the National Response Center (NRC), which violated a condition of ATI’s stormwater discharge permit. This was despite the fact that ATI’s storm water pollution prevention plan (SWPPP)—which ATI had certified and submitted to ADEQ—specifically contained NRC’s contact information in the event of a spill”
Bolenbaugh also noted during the Sept. 16 inspection that “non-stormwater, process water and oil,was flowing to and discharging from the clarifier and Outfall 001 in violation of Ark. Code Ann. §8-4-217(b)(1) as unpermitted discharges. Specifically, non-stormwater or process waters included condensates from Kilns 1, 2, and 3 and boiler blowdown water, saw cooling water, compressor cooling water, and petroleum products.”
Jake Jones, ATI Interim Plant Manager at the time of the Sept. 16 visit from ADEQ, told Bolenbaugh that the clarifier “was outfitted with a pump to move water from the bottom of the clarifier to a detention pond where the water was to be repurposed—according to Jones—for spraying logs and the wood waste fuel pile. Jones also advised Inspector Bolenbaugh the pump was not operational and had been out of service for approximately two to four weeks.”
The suit states that ATI’s stormwater pollution prevention plan called for weekly inspections of the clarifier, “Thus, it is unknown how there could be such uncertainty of the exact date the oil-water separator ceased operating properly save for ATI failing to properly inspect the separator.”
The complaint goes on to allege that ATI did not hire any company acquainted with environmental service to clean up the noticeable oil buildup before the ADEQ and the EPA became involved, and that ATI did not do enough after learning of the problem to remediate the buildup and find a permanent fix. Multiple inspections after Sept. 16 revealed oil still floating on the surface of the water in the detention pond and in the concrete ditch behind the facility.
A big bone of contention in the suit is related to the huge piles of wood waste and debris that have accumulated between the concrete ditch and the interior of the sawmill property.
“On October 17, 2022, ADEQ Inspector Matt Greenwood conducted a complaint investigation at ATI and observed a massive pile of wood waste abandoned on the west side of the ATI sawmill in Malvern. Wilson Anthony, ATI Regulatory Compliance Director, estimated the waste pile to be 650,000 cubic yards. Jim Jones, ATI Vice President of Pine Production, stated that ATI had been placing the abandoned waste in this area for over 30 years. Inspector Greenwood cited ATI for illegal disposal of a solid waste on the property as violations of the Solid Waste Act, and the Ark. Code Ann. §8-6-205(a)(2), §8-6-205(a)(3), and §8-6-205(a)(5),” as stated in the complaint.
“Based on reviews of open-source software, it appears this unpermitted wood waste pile began accumulating in approximately 2017, but massively grew in the later part of 2020 and 2021 during the building boom of Covid-19. This directly contradicts the information provided by ATI to ADEQ on multiple occasions in 2022.
“The contaminated unpermitted wood waste pile now has created a problem in that it substantially drains, seeps, and leaches to a wetland south of the facility which discharges into the concrete ditch without going through any clarifier,” according to the complaint.
“ATI did not route water back from the waste pile to the clarifier or oil-water separator because ATI believed that was too expensive to do. In fact, Wilson Anthony told an inspector with ADEQ that “the financial obligation to pump or route the water back to ATI’s detention pond would be too expensive.”.This is despite the fact that the runoff flowing directly to the woodlands and into the concrete ditch violated Ark. Code Ann. 8-4-217(b)(1) and was otherwise unpermitted discharges.”
The suit goes on to say that despite the ADEQ’s finding of culpability against ATI, the company initially tried to shift blame to the city sewage system and that the sawmill “has not taken adequate remediation steps to stop the point source of contamination and hydrocarbons continue to be discharged from ATI to this day.”
In addition, the complaint states that “ATI has also consciously refused to install a blow-down tank for its boilers despite same being recommended as a best practice since at least 2005. This allows excessive contaminants, including hydrocarbons to be discharged.”
The suit accuses ATI of criminal action because their conduct “recklessly caused pollution of the waters of Arkansas in a manner not otherwise permitted by law which not only created a substantial likelihood adversely affecting property, but it has also massively adversely effected the Plaintiffs’ property.” They also allege statutory trespass because “ATI’s discharged pollutants remain unlawfully in or upon property owned and/or leased by the Plaintiffs. 65.Hence, ATI is guilty of trespass under Ark. Code Ann. § 5-39-203.”
“Simply put, ATI knew or should have known, in light of the surrounding circumstances, that its conduct would naturally and probably result in injury or damage, and it continued the conduct with malice or in reckless disregard of the consequences, from which malice may be inferred,” as stated in the complaint.
Counsel for the plaintiffs made themselves available for questioning but gave no formal comment other than pointing to what is already outlined in the June 6 complaint. Steve Anthony, President of ATI, responded to our requests for comment about the lawsuit by issuing the following statement:
“Since September 2022, Anthony Timberlands, Inc. (ATI) has been working along-side Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials to investigate and remediate an area of soil and surface water contamination in the immediate vicinity of our Malvern facility as a result of the release of hydraulic oil. We believe that remediation effort is largely complete. Any reference to additional substances released or accusations of an ongoing release of hydrocarbons are not supported by the extensive sampling, investigation, and monitoring performed as part of ATI’s ADEQ-approved Remediation and Maintenance Plan. Despite multiple pre-suit requests from ATI, no party listed in the lawsuit has provided documentation of financial losses for review.”
The plaintiffs are asking for compensatory and punitive damages, the amount of which they request to be determined by the Court. No date has been set for court, as of Aug. 9. The full complaint against ATI can be viewed online through the AOC CourtConnect online portal, caseinfo.arcourts.gov.