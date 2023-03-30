Spring has officially arrived, which makes it the perfect time to enjoy the bright sunshine and get some fresh air. And what better place to do that than the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library?
It may not be the first place that comes to mind when you’re thinking about taking an outdoor excursion, but the friendly staff at our local library knows the benefit of outdoor learning, and they’re always looking for new and innovative ways to serve the community.
When COVID hit, they received a grant through the AARP Community Challenge program and were able to expand an existing outdoor garden space with decorative seating, flower planters and supplemental learning materials that make the Story Trail & Garden one of the most popular features of the library.
“We used it a lot the first summer that we were back after COVID, we had all of our programs out there,” said Library Services Manager, Tina Bell.
The Story Trail & Garden is situated behind the main library facility on East Third Street, and the main entrance is located alongside the Jessie Ashford Genealogy Annex on Ash Street.
A beautiful stone walkway leading to several choice seating areas is lined with flowers, succulents, shrubs, and several wooden-and-glass information boxes highlighting a different book each month that aligns with an event or theme of the season.
March’s featured book is “I’m a Leprechaun,” written by Mallory C. Loehr and illustrated by Brian Biggs. You’ll have to come see what fun read awaits you in April!
