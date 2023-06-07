Tri-Lakes CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is an essential organization whose mission is to provide caring, compassionate volunteers to advocate for the health and well-being of children in the foster care system who have been abused or neglected.
“We are committed to ensuring a consistent voice, safe home, and promising future for children in foster care,” according to their website.
By combining efforts of their volunteers and staff with local attorneys, judges, foster families, family service workers and gracious supporters, Tri-Lakes CASA looks to ensure the children’s needs and wishes are heard, standing as an advocate for those who need a strong and helpful voice.
Tri-Lakes CASA volunteers make a positive impact directly in our community by advocating for children and families involved with the foster care system. Last year alone, Tri-Lakes CASA served 127 children in central Arkansas, throughout Hot Spring, Garland and Grant counties.
Want to be a part of the CASA movement and help them serve even more children and families? Don’t wait—visit trilakescasa.org or call 501-321-9269 today.