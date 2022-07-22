Libby’s R.O.S.E., short for “Resource Organization for Service Excellence,” is a faith-based nonprofit organization that has provided access to resources and emergency assistance for citizens of Hot Spring County since they first opened their doors at 227 W. Page Ave. in 1986.
Darlene Edmonson has been serving in various capacities at Libby’s for over 22 years, and she said she felt drawn to commit to the operation from her very first volunteer visit. She currently directs the daily operations and works closely with the Board to maintain staff and resources.
“When I walked in this door to come to volunteer, I knew I had come home,” Edmonson said.
Libby’s R.O.S.E. was first established as a local clearinghouse of food, clothing and other items for the benefit of citizens throughout the county. They have a food pantry and do twice-monthly USDA food distributions, sponsor the Angel Tree Christmas gift program and run a public thrift store, with all proceeds going to benefit their charitable efforts.
Libby’s R.O.S.E. partners with local churches, schools and civic organizations, as well as generous businesses and individuals within the community, to offer numerous avenues of support. They also receive some assistance from local, state and federal agencies. But Edmonson and Board Chairman Jesse Clark said the organization is in desperate need of both monetary donations and additional volunteers to help them keep the doors open.
Some local organizations that used to consistently offer support to Libby’s have now begun their own outreach programs, and while every charitable group is of great benefit to the community, Libby’s has felt the strain of offering duplicate services and the loss of those resources that used to come to them but are now staying in-house at other programs.
COVID also drastically impacted Libby’s because they lost quite a few volunteers at the onset of the pandemic and have had some difficulty encouraging renewed interest since then. They also lost inventory after having to close the doors to the public for a while because of strict COVID guidelines.
Recent vandalism to a building behind the main facility set them back over $1,000. Having to replace the air conditioning system set them back another $1,400.
Libby’s has lost over half their annual revenue since 2001 because of these and other pressing issues. They are currently open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon-2 p.m. but would love to increase their hours of operation if they could recruit more volunteers to help in the effort and find more monetary assistance to cover the cost of overhead.
Libby’s still receives crucial support from numerous local groups and is fortunate to be part of Walmart’s Feeding America program.
“They make donations to us weekly, and through the grace of God is how we’re able to just keep going,” Edmonson said. “They donate to us three days a week, and they do dry goods, bakery, produce and meat.”
These consistent supporters have enabled Libby’s to continue operations for the time being, but as prices rise, needs increase and support wanes, their mission becomes increasingly difficult.
“We’ve looked at it, and we had an emergency board meeting, I mean, we tried to tackle all revenues, but there’s just not an easy solution,” Edmonson said.
Libby’s is a staple of the Malvern community. Their black, white and crimson signage out front that incorporates the name and image of the iconic flower is a friendly and familiar sight to drivers along West Page, and their daily bargains and periodic sales on gently-used clothing, toys, furniture, etc., are a win-win for everyone. Libby’s gives people the chance to shop for themselves while helping others at the same time.
Clark and Edmonson are wholly devoted to the organization and would hate to see it cease operations, as they know all too well from their many years of service just how many people in critical need have sought and gained assistance through Libby’s R.O.S.E.
“It would be a shame if this place has to close, because the community needs this place,” Clark said.
Libby’s helps over 250 families on a regular basis, and last month alone, Libby’s distributed over 14,295 pounds of food to those in need. Edmonson said most new recipients lately have been families or individuals who are working full-time and still struggling to make ends meet.
“I mean, groceries have gone up, utilities have gone up, gas has gone up and people are struggling. We’re struggling,” Edmonson said. “But that’s what we’re here for…we just really wanted the community to know that we’re here for the community, but we’re struggling, just like everybody else.”
Edmonson said donated items are always appreciated, but monetary donations are the greater need, currently. They are also interested in seeking assistance at the city level of government, if any such assistance is available, and they would be thrilled to find someone experienced in grant writing to help find and apply for relevant grant funding.
“We can use volunteers anytime,” Clark added. Church members, students and people who want or need to perform community service can fulfill that duty with Libby’s and provide critical assistance to a valuable organization that has greatly impacted the HSC community for decades.
For more information on how you can help Libby’s R.O.S.E. continue their selfless mission to serve, please call 501-337-0136. You can also reach out to them via Facebook or mail checks to:
Libby’s R.O.S.E.
227 W. Page Ave.
Malvern, AR 72104