The Malvern-Hot Spring County Library recently donated around a 100 books to the 3H Ministries, for them to use and distribute during their upcoming missionary trip to Belize.
“We are glad to be able to help our community help others by this donation of children books,” the library posted to their social media. “We hope you all have a safe trip to Belize.”
3H Ministries’ mission is to take hope, healing and happiness to people all over the world by sharing the good news of Jesus and serving in their communities.
This summer, a group of missionaries will be traveling to Belize to work with the local people of San Pedro. They will be working with Brighter Tomorrow Preschool, Hope Haven Children’s Home, the San Pedro Lions Club and hosting a park ministry day.
The missionary group will be sharing information on the importance of dental health, working with parents and students, cleaning up the community and completing projects for some of the locals.
The books donated will be given to the children at Hope Haven Children’s Home.