The Malvern-HSC Library is wrapping up their Summer Reading Program, but they’ve packed every day until the end of the program with nonstop fun.
Just this week, they hosted kid sessions that involved creating domino runs, where attendees got to form their own pattern and push the lot to enjoy the fall. Kids also got the chance and all supplies needed to make picture frames and musical instruments. Then they finished off the week with not one, but two fabulous foam parties in the park, courtesy of Magic Mr. Nick!
“This is why we our jobs! The smiling faces during our programs will make your heart full,” library associates posted on social media. “Thank you to all who participated in the Domino Run and the Frame Making Craft.”
Check out the library’s future fun and regular activities that always provide patrons with the key to a world of great learning and entertainment. Stop by the library to pick up a book, and start your next adventure without ever leaving home.
Malvern-Hot Spring County Library
202 E. Third St.
Malvern, AR 72104
Phone: 501-332-5441
Fax: 501-332-6679
Hours of operation:
Monday/Wednesday/Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Thursday: Noon-7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sunday: Closed