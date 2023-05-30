ounty Library has always catered to the learning and entertainment wishes of their patrons, housing a countless variety of reading material and making it freely available for public use—but they’ve recently begun to serve the community in more unexpected ways.
One of the coolest new services is their “Library of Things,” a collection of over 75 unorthodox— and very useful—items now made available for checkout.
“We’ve been working on it for probably about a year and a half, but we just released it a couple of weeks ago,” said Library Services Manager, Tina Bell. “It was quite a process to get everything catalogued and packaged, and everything ready.”
“We are super excited to get this rolling for our community,” said Regional Library Director, Clare Graham, noting that grant assistance was essential to implementing the service .
“It was funded by a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds awarded by the Arkansas State Library,” Graham said.
Do you have a project that requires a power drill, but you don’t want to spend the money on one? Come check it out at the Malvern-HSC Library, complete your work, and bring it back—it’s that simple.
“We got the idea from libraries around the nation,” Graham said when asked how they thought of such an innovative program.
“There’s a lot of libraries that are doing this now, just to offer things that maybe you need to use just one time,” Bell said.
All you need is a library card, and you can borrow any of the objects amassed in the Library of Things, just as you would check out any ordinary library book.
The tool section alone is stacked with impressive items like a Black+Decker Drill set, miter saw and laser level. From label makers to baby strollers, from carpet cleaners to air compressors, the Library of Things is sure to have exactly what you need.
“We’ve got drills, saws, Insta-pot, ice cream maker, an air fryer,” Bell said. “We have everything from garden tools, electronics, educational—we have a microscope, a telescope…A couple of the things that we have that [patrons] may not think about is, we have an autism kit.”
Bell said the autism kit is designed for people with special needs and has things that will gently comfort, educate and entertain those who take it home for temporary use.
“The autism kit has things like puzzles, books, movies that would be appropriate for the time period of, say, 1950,” Bell said. “I mean, we have ‘I Love Lucy’ and some Patsy Cline and things like that, that they might more associate with than the things that they find on TV. And we have things like a weighted blanket and sensory items to help.”
Item categories listed on the library’s website include Kitchen, Technology, Toys, Arts and Crafts, Tools, Outdoor Games and Bakeware.
Read more details in Saturday's May 27 newspaper edition.