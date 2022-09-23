Libraries have long offered more than just books. Visitors can often find movies, music, or even mobile internet. The library is proud to host its’ second annual Halloween Costume Giveaway beginning on October 3rd. Families are invited to the library to pick out one free Halloween costume per child. Costumes will be given out on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. Last year, the library gave away over 500 Halloween costumes to local children. Stop by anytime the library is open to browse a selection of new Halloween costumes, wigs, mask, and accessories – and pick out one to take home! For questions, or more information, visit www.hsclibrary.arkansas.gov or call 501-332-5441.
Library’s free Halloween costume giveaway begins Oct. 3
