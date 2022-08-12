The Malvern Lions Club welcomed Clare Graham, library director for the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library, to their weekly meeting to update the members on current and future library services and plans.
Lion Tamer Danny Riggan opened the meeting, and fellow Lions Club member Brian Coston introduced Graham to the group, although most of the attendees know her and the work she and her staff have done to turn the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library into one of the most accommodating, most interactive and most resource-laden library facilities in Arkansas.
“Every year it seems to grow and expand, and it’s just amazing what they do over there,” Coston said.
But first, Lions Club member Pat Daniel, JROTC instructor at Malvern High School, shared with the other attendees that former MHS student and JROTC member Tucker Norris, whom the club had aided financially to help him attend the Hugh O’Brien Leadership Conference and Boys State, has since graduated from Malvern and is excelling in life after high school.
“And when he went to the Hugh O’Brien Arkansas conference, they selected him to be the national representative,” Daniel said. “And he went to Chicago and represented the state of Arkansas.”
“Tucker has been taking advantage of every opportunity he gets and just really knocking the ball out of the park right now,” Daniel said. “You guys helped to bring that about…Tucker has done very well, and he just continues to do very well. He may be, no telling what, someday.”
Norris resides in North Pole, Alaska and is serving in the Alaska Air National Guard as crew chief aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker, which performs air-to-air refueling missions, bringing fuel to other aircraft. Daniel said Norris has logged countless hours doing these refueling missions all around the globe and recently came back to Little Rock for a national convention, and apparently, the sky is not the limit for this young man.
Graham then took the podium to share information about all the summer programs that the local library has been hosting, as well as new developments taking place within the Mid-Arkansas Regional Library System.
“The mission of our library is to provide quality materials and services which fulfill educational, informational, cultural and recreational needs of the entire community in an atmosphere that is welcoming, respectful and professional,” Graham said. “So, that’s what we strive to do every day.”
Graham began by sharing statistics from the recently-wrapped 2022 Summer Reading Program.
“This year was our first summer back, full-force,” Graham said.
She informed the attendees that in support of this popular seasonal learning event, the library implemented 121 programs and gave out a total of 1,800 weekly supply bags to assist participants in science, cooking, craft and STEM activities, all in just under two months.
“Numbers, numbers, oh man—these kids and parents have been reading this year,” Graham said. “Last year’s record was 50 straight days spent reading over the summer. This year, it was 200 straight days reading, so, that’s really exciting for me, to get the kids reading, to get them excited about reading, because that’s something really huge we do, as well.”
“You know, there’s reluctant readers that come in, ‘Oh, I don’t like reading’—well, you just haven’t found a book that you like yet, and we make that our mission, to inspire the love of reading,” Graham said. “Not only that, we give them prizes. At every 100 minutes they read, they get a prize…we gave away over 1,400 prizes this summer.”
The library introduced some new activities this summer, such as the Bicentennial Park Foam Party they recently hosted as a finale to the Summer Reading Program.
“It was six foot high, and several hundred smiling, happy kids,” Graham said. “It was really fun. We get to do a lot of fun things, so, a great summer. A super-great summer.”
Graham also updated the attendees on the library’s outdoor Story Trail and Garden, which they installed a couple years ago and expanded on last year with grant funds they received through the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).
“So, if you haven’t got to visit the Story Trail, please do,” Graham said. “It’s just beautiful. We change out the book every month, so you can walk and read with the kids, and then check out all the beautiful flowers and blooms.”
