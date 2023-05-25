LifeNet Emergency Medical Services in Malvern hosted an Appreciation Dinner for their employees and other local first responders and civic leaders Tuesday evening, in honor of National EMS Week, and in gratitude for the teamwork it takes among the various agencies to fulfill their service to the community.
“This is National EMS Week, and it happens pretty much the same week every May,” said Tim Kling, Operations Manager for LifeNet Malvern. “We do this every year for our employees. It’s just how we kind of give back—not only to them, but the people that help us.”
The dinner was attended by associates with the Chamber of Commerce, 911 Services, Malvern Police and Fire departments, City Council members, religious leaders, other local officials and first responders, as well as many loved ones who support those who are directly involved in facilitating emergency services to people in need throughout the local area.
