The Malvern Lions Club welcomed Jessica Burkham to speak at their weekly meeting Tuesday afternoon at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Burkham is the Managing Director of the Beef Alliance organization, a unified group of cattle feeding companies that pushes for research, legislation and practices that “drive positive change while enhancing transparency and stewardship in order to ensure a sustainable cattle feeding segment,” as stated on their website.
“Individually, Beef Alliance members are recognized as progressive and innovative leaders in the U.S. cattle feeding segment. Together, as a unified organization representing approximately 25 percent of the fed cattle supply, the Beef Alliance is committed to continuously improve the way we care for our cattle,” according to the website.
Burkham is a Nebraska native who grew up on an Registered Angus beef cattle ranch and showed livestock all around the country through her youth participation in 4H and FFA programs. She earned a degree in Animal Science at the Univ. of Nebraska and worked in Washington, D.C. on legislation pertaining to the beef industry. She moved to Arkansas after meeting her now-husband, Cody Burkham, who is current Executive Vice-President of the Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association.
According to the Arkansas Beef Council, the state boasts nearly 2 million head of cattle on over 5 million acres. “Beef cattle production contributes nearly $500 million to Arkansas’ economy each year, as well as providing employment opportunities in rural communities across the state.” And Burkham pointed out that the demand for beef is stronger than ever, ensuring that Arkansas cattle ranchers will continue to be an important part of the global food chain.
The Beef Alliance focuses on research, legislation, industrial development, sustainability, collaboration and safe practices for the cattle feeding industry.
“This organization formed in 2015 by these progressive cattle feeders who wanted to address consumer concerns,” Burkham said, noting that at the time, public concern was growing about excessive antibiotic usage in beef.
“They wanted to figure out how they could reduce the number of, or the amount of antibiotics they were using in their feed yards, without jeopardizing the health and safety of that animal, we want to do it in a scientific manner,” she said.
