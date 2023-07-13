The Malvern Lions Club learned all about the Hot Spring County 4-H program at their weekly club luncheon Tuesday afternoon at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Lion Club member and Hot Spring County Extension Agent, Rachel Bearden, invited fellow agent, Morgan Taylor, to share details with the other members about various aspects of the county’s stellar 4-H Clubs, including the activities, awards and community service of the outstanding young men and women who belong to one or more of the active clubs and auxiliary programs throughout the county.
Bearden said when introducing her colleague that Taylor joined the local office in 2019 fresh out of college and was just getting her feet wet when COVID shut everything down early the following year.
“So in the last few years, things have finally gotten back to normal. She’s doing an excellent job with our program, we got lots of state titles that have came home to Hot Spring County, and she’s excited to talk to you guys a little about what we’ve been doing.”
Taylor echoed that sentiment. “I’m getting to do one of my favorite things, which is brag on all the awesome youth that we have in our county.”
Taylor shared details on all the main clubs and their specific projects and outreach services, starting with the Ouachita 4-H Club,
“They’re considered a community club, and they do a little bit of everything,” Taylor said, noting activities such as creative arts like tie-dying and learning advanced art techniques.
“Public speaking is always a big one for them. That’s just something that everyone does at least at some point in their life is public speaking, so at just about every single meeting that they do, one of their members gets up,” she said.
Taylor said the Ouachita 4-H youth also love to do community service projects, such as a recent highway cleanup event in Donaldson. “And they also put together food baskets for Thanksgiving for the families that can’t really afford to have a big Thanksgiving meal,” she said.
Pleasant Hill is another community 4-H club within the county that does a little bit of everything as well, according to Taylor, including creative arts and community service such as collecting donations for the local animal shelter and filling Blessing Boxes throughout the community.
Read the full story in Thursday's July 13 newspaper edition.