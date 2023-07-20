The Lions Club invited Malvern HIgh School students, Laekin English and Patrick Merryman, to their weekly luncheon on Tuesday to share information about the students’ time spent earlier this summer at the 2023 Arkansas Boys and Girls State programs.
Lion Club member Kinney Black invited the two to speak at the luncheon because the civic club helped sponsor the students’ trip to the week-long summer events, both of which were created to nurture leadership skills and a better understanding about the importance of citizenship and becoming involved in one’s community.
Boys State was held May 28-June 2 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Girls State took place in the same time frame at Harding University. Both programs had a similar theme and schedule of activities, all of which surround the idea of creating and maintaining a mock “government”.
Attendees enjoyed fun and education all week on their respective campuses and rounded out their experience with a trip to the Capitol, where they met state legislators and got a unique and up-close view of Arkansas government and bureaucracy.
As explained on the ALA Arkansas Girls State website,
“Each participant of the Arkansas Girls State program is assigned a place in a mock political party, city, and county. Over the course of the week, delegates will nominate and elect officials to the various levels of their government. The program offerings are designed to offer practical instruction on the duties and responsibilities both of a citizen and of public officials.”
“ALA” stands for the American Legion Auxiliary, which began the female student “civic education” program in 1942. The girls program stemmed from the prior creation of Boys State, which was established by the American Legion in 1935, according to the organization’s website.
“At Boys State, participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens. The training is objective and centers on the structure of city, county and state governments. Operated by students elected to various offices, Boys State activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law-enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, choruses and recreational programs,” the website states.
English and Merryman qualified to attend the program because both were juniors going into their last year of high school, and both were nominated by teachers at MHS who took special note of their impressive character and accomplishments, both in and out of the classroom.
