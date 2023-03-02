The Malvern Lions Club welcomed the Malvern High School JROTC to their weekly luncheon Tuesday afternoon for the student group’s annual “Lions Club Briefing” at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center.
The student organization is led, in part, by Lions Club member and MHS JROTC Instructor, retired Army Col. Pat Daniel. Both groups work closely together throughout the year to hang flags around Malvern on patriotic holidays and to serve the community in other ways. Also in attendance was Daniel’s fellow JROTC Instructor, Master Sgt. Dishoungh White.
“We love to come down here and do this every year because one, you guys are such great supporters of us as a club, but also you all represent so much here in our community and so much of, not just businesses and organizations, but also service,” Daniel said during his introduction of the students. “That’s what we’re all about, and that’s what we’re trying to teach these young people.”
After Daniel’s brief intro, Cadet Lt. Col. Jaelon Austin began the program. Austin is the Battalion Commander and previously served as Assistant S-1 and S-1. He has participated in Drill and Color Guard, as well as JCLC and JLAB, which are statewide and national competitions pertaining to leadership, academics, fitness and JROTC procedures.
Austin is a member of the National Honor Society and plans to attend ASU Three Rivers for his RN license before moving on to UAMS for his APRN education. He is the student currently in charge of the Leopard Battalion.
According to the slideshow presentation and Austin’s reiteration, the Battalion Commander makes operational decisions, ensures all orders are clear and executed properly, maintains relationships with all other cadet officers, works with faculty advisors to recommend position changes among cadets, and is “responsible for everything the battalion succeeds or fails to do.”
