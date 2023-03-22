As most people know, Hot Spring County now allows the sale and manufacture of alcoholic beverages within county limits, subject to rules and regulations set forth by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division and state law.
Many local businesses have received their liquor sale permits and are already offering beer for purchase, but entrepreneurs and business owners who are interested in opening their own liquor store within county limits must submit a liquor store application with the ABC Board on or before April 9. Those applicants will then be entered into a blind lottery drawing, which will determine who among all applicants will be allowed to open up liquor stores in HSC.
