The Literacy Council of Hot Spring County (LCHSC) wants to know—Does Hot Spring County Have Talent?
The LCHSC invites you and your friends to a great evening of karaoke fun, fabulous food, and lots of awesome prizes, all to benefit the READ Program!
The READ Program is an adult learning resource program utilized by the LCHSC to provide people, at absolutely no charge, “with the tools and help they need to learn to read and to break the multi-generational cycle of illiteracy,” as stated on the organization’s social media.
“READ offers services to any person regardless of income, race, creed, gender or disabilities. There are no costs related to the tutor or learner – all materials and facilities are provided,” as stated on their social media.
And now they need your help! Come join the fun and sing your heart out, all for an oh-so-worthy cause! Whether you’re the next Carrie Underwood or can’t carry a tune to save your life, no matter—it’s all in good fun, and the Literacy Council is in great need of help if they are to keep providing their free and essential services to the Hot Spring County community.
The Karaoke Fundraiser will kick off May 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the ASUTR Great Room, located at the ASU Three Rivers campus in Malvern.
Read more details in Thursday's May 11 newspaper edition.