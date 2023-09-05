Malvern, AR – Summer 2023 – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded the READ Program/LCHSC a $10,000 grant to support Adult literacy. This local grant is a part of the Foundation’s largest, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.
Jan Robertson, Board President, stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Literacy Council of Hot Spring County/READ Program we are extremely excited to be a recipient of this grant. It will allow us to provide much-needed materials for our students and tutors, as well as covering some of our day-to-day operational expenses.”
In addition to reading skills the READ Program offers tutoring in English as a Second Language and math. Additional offerings available as requested are basic digital literacy skills, employability skills, health literacy, and financial literacy. All services are free. This grant will be used for materials for those classes. With this grant we hope to establish classes throughout Hot Spring County, not just the Malvern area.
“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports organizations that increase access to educational programming, stimulate and enable innovation in the delivery of educational instruction and inspire a love of reading. Each year, DGLF awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs. The Foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online www.arkansasliteracy.org/local-programs or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.
The Literacy Council of Hot Spring County began in 1990 as part of the Libraries for Literacy project. In 1998 we reorganized as the READ Program/LCHSC. We are a 501c3 non-profit. Our funding comes from grants, fundraising and donations.
About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $233 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 19.3 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation or apply for a literacy grant, visit www.dgliteracy.org.