Malvern Area Kiwanis Club invited Vicki McNees, director of The Literacy Council of Hot Spring County, to speak at their monthly meeting, which fell this month on March 9 and took place that afternoon at the ASU Three Rivers CAST building on MLK Blvd.
McNees came to speak with Kiwanis members about the various adult learning services provided free of charge to HSC residents in need through the community-based literacy program. Their vital services are made possible through donations from local organizations and individuals, as well as their partnership with the Arkansas Learning Alliance, the state’s leading adult learning advocacy group that currently supports literacy councils in 39 of the state’s 75 counties.
