The Malvern Lions Club welcomed Vicki McNees, director of The Literacy Council of Hot Spring County, to speak at its weekly meeting Tuesday afternoon about the problem of adult illiteracy among HSC residents, and what her organization aims to do about it.
The Literacy Council of HSC provides free learning assessments, tutoring, counseling, materials and learning space “to raise our learners’ reading ability to a point that allows them to function in society.” They also seek to break the multigenerational cycle of illiteracy that exists in some families and offer instruction in English as a Second Language (ESL).
McNees’ visit was perfect timing, because Sept. 18-24 is National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week.
According to the Dept. of Education, one in five, or 20 percent of adult Americans are functionally illiterate, meaning they lack the reading comprehension to perform basic life skills or tasks on the job.
McNees began by discussing Dr. Frank Laubach, a missionary and pioneer in adult literacy education who developed an effective literacy program in 1915 while working among the Moro Indians of the Philippines.
“Their language was Maranao, and had never been written,” McNees said. “He devised a system of writing a language, and it was pretty simple by our standards.” It was at this time that Laubach would create his “Each One Teach One” program.
The phrase stems from the era of slavery in the U.S. when slaves were not allowed to go to school or receive an education. That restriction spawned a duty within the heart of any enslaved person who learned, to teach another slave, in turn.
Laubach would go on to establish Laubach Literacy in 1955, a worldwide effort which has assisted millions around the globe in learning to read or improving their fundamental reading skills.
“The Laubach method was developed specifically to help adults with limited or no reading skills achieve success and become confident readers,” according to the Laubach Literacy Ontario website. “This structured, phonics-based series works even with learners who have had negative experiences with other reading programs.”
Some argue that Laubach’s approach is too basic or infantile, but McNees said “there’s a reason for that.” She then walked the attendees of the meeting through a simple learning exercise using a poster-board that had unfamiliar lettering, coupled with common images that were recognizable to everyone in the audience.
