Summer in Hot Spring County means fun in the sun, long days at the lake, and perhaps the most important feature—church revivals and other annual religious events.
Two local churches reached out to announce that they will be hosting events soon, and they would like to invite the community to come out and join them.
First up is a revival at Antioch Missionary Baptist, followed next week with activities at Rockport Missionary Baptist Church.
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, located at5107 Antioch Cemetery Rd. in Donaldson, will host their Revival this week. The three-night Revival will take place June 7-9, starting at 7 p.m. each evening. Bro. Kevin Spurlin will be the feature evangelist, and everyone is welcome to attend.
Rockport MIssionary Baptist Church, located at 1609 Dusty Rd. in Malvern, would then like to welcome everyone to their planned Homecoming and Revival Services.
Homecoming will be June 11 starting at 9:45 with Sunday School and preaching, with Bro. Kevin Spurlin as Speaker. After morning services, there will be a Fellowship lunch, then singing in the afternoon.
Revival services will begin June 12 at 7 p.m. Speakers for the services will be:
MONDAY, JUNE 12—Bro. Doyle Caldwell
TUESDAY, JUNE 13—Bro. Danny Hill
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14—Bro. Danny Hill
THURSDAY, JUNE 15—Bro. Kevin Spurlin
FRIDAY, JUNE 16—Bro. Rickey Poynor