Scott and Emily McClenahan with Vail Family Farm are entering an old hackberry tree on their property for consideration in the Arkansas Champion Tree Program.
“We believe it's the biggest in the state! It Makes for a great climbing tree too,” Scott remarked on social media. “I spent Many hours in and around this old guy growing up.”
The Arkansas Champion Tree Program “is a recognition program for the largest trees of each tree species in Arkansas,” according to the Ark. Dept. of Agriculture’s website.
“Arkansas is a state renowned for its scenic, natural beauty and abundant forested areas. The trees of this great state are pieced together across a varied landscape and offer huge diversity,” as stated on the website.
“Champions are unique from one another in size, width, and even color, as they represent entirely different species from one tree to the next,” as explained on the website.
“It’s important to remember that not all Arkansas Champions are necessarily tree giants; rather, they are the largest for that tree species. For example, the Champion Ginkgo Tree is much smaller than the Champion Bald Cypress Tree. They are equally magnificent, however, in their own unique ways.”
Officials came to VF Farm yesterday, to take measurements of the mammoth tree in question. Trees up for consideration are measured for trunk circumference, tree height and average crown spread.
The Hackberry tree, or “Celtis occidentalis” in Latin, is native to North America and common throughout the U.S, but not well known. A tough and hearty deciduous variety, hackberry trees grow 30-50 feet in height and have distinctive bark and a light-colored wood that is described on Wikipedia as “yellowish gray to light brown with yellow streaks.”
If you or someone you know has a tree on their property that you suspect to be the largest of its species, feel free to contact the Forestry Division’s main office, or call your local Forestry Division office at 501-332-2081.
“You may also send a nomination form directly to Harold Fisher at 20 Industrial Boulevard, Greenbrier, AR 72058,” as stated on the website. Send questions to harold.fisher@agriculture.arkansas.gov.”
Nominations can be made from anywhere in Arkansas, but “For a tree to be eligible for nomination it must be a native tree to Arkansas or non-native and naturalized. In addition, hybrids, cultivars, ornamentals, and unclassified varieties are excluded.”
For more information about the Arkansas Champion Tree Program, call 501-225-1598 or visit www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/.